Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for BeiGene, Ltd.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:BGNE)

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Leerink Partnrs increased their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of BeiGene in a report released on Wednesday, August 7th. Leerink Partnrs analyst A. Berens now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.23) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($2.18). The consensus estimate for BeiGene’s current full-year earnings is ($7.76) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for BeiGene’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.08) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($5.86) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.02 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $8.62 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $14.12 EPS.

Get BeiGene alerts:

BGNE has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of BeiGene from $269.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of BeiGene from $180.00 to $152.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of BeiGene from $236.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.05.

BeiGene Stock Performance

NASDAQ BGNE opened at $187.20 on Monday. BeiGene has a 1 year low of $126.97 and a 1 year high of $219.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $18.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.73 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $157.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.15.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.27) by $1.12. BeiGene had a negative net margin of 28.39% and a negative return on equity of 21.70%. The business had revenue of $929.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($3.64) EPS. BeiGene’s quarterly revenue was up 56.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Chan Henry Lee sold 834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.57, for a total value of $133,915.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Julia Aijun Wang sold 472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.90, for a total value of $67,920.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Chan Henry Lee sold 834 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.57, for a total transaction of $133,915.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,517 shares of company stock worth $1,190,004. Insiders own 7.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BGNE. Capital International Investors grew its position in BeiGene by 11.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,064,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,806,000 after acquiring an additional 727,556 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of BeiGene in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,632,000. M&G Plc bought a new position in shares of BeiGene in the first quarter worth approximately $29,649,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 175.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 214,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,658,000 after purchasing an additional 136,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 6.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,026,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,862,000 after purchasing an additional 117,905 shares during the last quarter. 48.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BeiGene Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BeiGene, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of oncology medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat various blood cancers; TEVIMBRA to treat various solid tumor and blood cancers; PARTRUVIX for the treatment of various solid tumor malignancies; XGEVA to treat bone metastases from solid tumors and multiple myeloma, as well as giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; POBEVCY to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); BAITUOWEI, to treat breast and prostate cancers; TAFINLAR and MEKINIST to treat NSCLC and melanoma; VOTRIENT for advance renal cell carcinoma; AFINITOR for advance renal cell carcinoma, NET, SEGA, & breast cancers; and ZYKADIA to treat ALK + NSCLC.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BeiGene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BeiGene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.