Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for CRONOS GROUP-TS’s Q1 2025 Earnings (TSE:CRO)

CRONOS GROUP-TS (TSE:CRO – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Roth Capital dropped their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CRONOS GROUP-TS in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, August 9th. Roth Capital analyst W. Kirk now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.04. Roth Capital also issued estimates for CRONOS GROUP-TS’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

