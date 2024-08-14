Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Insulet Co.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:PODD)

Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) – Analysts at Leerink Partnrs increased their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Insulet in a research report issued on Thursday, August 8th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Kratky now expects that the medical instruments supplier will earn $0.93 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.87. The consensus estimate for Insulet’s current full-year earnings is $3.11 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Insulet’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.29 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.47 EPS.

Get Insulet alerts:

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.01). Insulet had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 34.06%. The firm had revenue of $488.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

PODD has been the topic of several other reports. OTR Global reaffirmed a “mixed” rating on shares of Insulet in a research report on Monday, June 10th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Insulet from $211.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Insulet from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Insulet in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $234.00 target price on shares of Insulet in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.13.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Insulet

Insulet Stock Up 3.5 %

Insulet stock opened at $194.59 on Monday. Insulet has a 12 month low of $125.82 and a 12 month high of $227.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.97, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.16.

Insider Buying and Selling at Insulet

In other news, Director Timothy J. Scannell sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.51, for a total value of $1,333,570.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,779,488.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Timothy J. Scannell sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.51, for a total value of $1,333,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,779,488.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy J. Scannell sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.90, for a total transaction of $596,970.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,586 shares in the company, valued at $7,703,807.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,931 shares of company stock valued at $2,636,286. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Insulet

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Insulet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insulet during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Insulet in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Insulet by 81.0% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 181 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Insulet during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000.

About Insulet

(Get Free Report)

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.