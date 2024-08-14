Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.12), Zacks reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:ERAS opened at $2.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $450.73 million, a P/E ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 1.17. Erasca has a 12 month low of $1.51 and a 12 month high of $3.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.26.

In other Erasca news, Director Alexander W. Casdin bought 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.27 per share, for a total transaction of $181,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 573,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,302,920.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 21.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on ERAS. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Erasca from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Erasca from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Erasca currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.20.

Erasca, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. The company's lead product is naporafenib which is in phase 1b trial for patients with RAS Q16X solid tumors and plans to initiate a pivotal Phase 3 trial for patients with NRASm melanoma.

