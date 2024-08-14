Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ) Declares $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 25th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th.

Esquire Financial has a payout ratio of 10.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Esquire Financial to earn $5.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.7%.

Get Esquire Financial alerts:

Esquire Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ESQ opened at $56.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $466.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 0.72. Esquire Financial has a 52-week low of $43.24 and a 52-week high of $62.50.

Insider Activity at Esquire Financial

Esquire Financial ( NASDAQ:ESQ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $33.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.99 million. Esquire Financial had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 31.36%. Analysts forecast that Esquire Financial will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Esquire Financial news, Director Selig Zises sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.89, for a total transaction of $114,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 107,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,934,689.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 18.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price (up previously from $62.00) on shares of Esquire Financial in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Esquire Financial from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Esquire Financial

Esquire Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to legal industry and small businesses, and commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Esquire Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esquire Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.