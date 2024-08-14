Estrella Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESLA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Estrella Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESLA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,000 shares, an increase of 109.4% from the July 15th total of 19,100 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 88,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Estrella Immunopharma Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ESLA remained flat at $1.40 during midday trading on Tuesday. 23,877 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,168. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.24 and its 200 day moving average is $1.14. Estrella Immunopharma has a 12-month low of $0.81 and a 12-month high of $33.00.

Get Estrella Immunopharma alerts:

Estrella Immunopharma (NASDAQ:ESLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Estrella Immunopharma

Estrella Immunopharma Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Estrella Immunopharma stock. ATW Spac Management LLC acquired a new stake in Estrella Immunopharma, Inc. ( NASDAQ:ESLA Free Report ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000. ATW Spac Management LLC owned 0.11% of Estrella Immunopharma as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Estrella Immunopharma, Inc, a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T-cell therapies for blood cancers and solid tumors in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include EB103 for the treatment of diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and is in pre clinical trial; and EB104 to treat diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and acute lymphocytic leukemia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Estrella Immunopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estrella Immunopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.