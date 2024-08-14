Estrella Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESLA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Estrella Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESLA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,000 shares, an increase of 109.4% from the July 15th total of 19,100 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 88,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Estrella Immunopharma Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:ESLA remained flat at $1.40 during midday trading on Tuesday. 23,877 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,168. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.24 and its 200 day moving average is $1.14. Estrella Immunopharma has a 12-month low of $0.81 and a 12-month high of $33.00.
Estrella Immunopharma (NASDAQ:ESLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.
Estrella Immunopharma Company Profile
Estrella Immunopharma, Inc, a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T-cell therapies for blood cancers and solid tumors in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include EB103 for the treatment of diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and is in pre clinical trial; and EB104 to treat diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and acute lymphocytic leukemia.
