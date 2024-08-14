ether.fi (ETHFI) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $169.27 Million

ether.fi (ETHFI) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. Over the last seven days, ether.fi has traded 8.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. ether.fi has a market capitalization of $169.27 million and $58.97 million worth of ether.fi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ether.fi token can now be purchased for $1.47 or 0.00002480 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ether.fi Token Profile

ether.fi was first traded on February 28th, 2023. ether.fi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 115,200,000 tokens. ether.fi’s official Twitter account is @ether_fi. The official website for ether.fi is www.ether.fi. The official message board for ether.fi is medium.com/etherfi.

Buying and Selling ether.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “ether.fi (ETHFI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. ether.fi has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 115,200,000 in circulation. The last known price of ether.fi is 1.48972949 USD and is up 0.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 164 active market(s) with $47,637,603.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ether.fi/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ether.fi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ether.fi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ether.fi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

