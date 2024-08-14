Ethereum Classic Market Cap Hits $2.81 Billion (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. Ethereum Classic has a total market capitalization of $2.81 billion and approximately $117.17 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded 4.8% higher against the dollar. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be purchased for $18.91 or 0.00031765 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $59,538.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $342.69 or 0.00575572 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00009867 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.26 or 0.00107926 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $149.42 or 0.00250971 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.70 or 0.00036440 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.91 or 0.00073751 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.84 or 0.00071961 BTC.

About Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 148,326,962 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is ethereumclassic.org/news. The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

