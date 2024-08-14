EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ:EDRY) Short Interest Up 163.6% in July

EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ:EDRY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a growth of 163.6% from the July 15th total of 1,100 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On EuroDry
An institutional investor recently raised its position in EuroDry stock. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ:EDRY – Free Report) by 26.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,917 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,362 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.56% of EuroDry worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.44% of the company’s stock.
EuroDry Trading Down 1.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:EDRY traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.59. 5,749 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,451. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.06 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.89. EuroDry has a twelve month low of $13.86 and a twelve month high of $24.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.81.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Noble Financial upgraded shares of EuroDry to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on EDRY
EuroDry Company Profile
EuroDry Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. It owns and operates a fleet of drybulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, and grains; and minor bulks, including bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. The company fleet consisted of 13 drybulk carriers comprising five Panamax drybulk carriers, two Kamsarmax, five Ultramax drybulk carriers, and one Supramax drybulk carrier with a total cargo carrying capacity of 918,502 dwt.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than EuroDry
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- Buy On Holdings Stock Before the Market Catches Its Second Wind?
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 High-Potential Stocks That Could Turn Into Multi-Baggers
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- CEO Swap: Starbucks Surges 22% on Hiring New CEO From Chipotle
Receive News & Ratings for EuroDry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EuroDry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.