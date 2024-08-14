Evercore ISI Lowers WEBTOON Entertainment (NASDAQ:WBTN) Price Target to $27.00

WEBTOON Entertainment (NASDAQ:WBTN – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 104.70% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on WBTN. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of WEBTOON Entertainment in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on WEBTOON Entertainment in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of WEBTOON Entertainment in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of WEBTOON Entertainment in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WEBTOON Entertainment has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.20.

Get WEBTOON Entertainment alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on WBTN

WEBTOON Entertainment Stock Up 9.6 %

Shares of WBTN stock opened at $13.19 on Monday. WEBTOON Entertainment has a 52-week low of $11.15 and a 52-week high of $25.66.

WEBTOON Entertainment (NASDAQ:WBTN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.92. The firm had revenue of $320.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that WEBTOON Entertainment will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WEBTOON Entertainment

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in WEBTOON Entertainment stock. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in WEBTOON Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:WBTN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,408,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,145,000. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 1.11% of WEBTOON Entertainment as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About WEBTOON Entertainment

(Get Free Report)

Our Vision To be the world’s storytelling technology platform empowering creation by anyone, for everyone. WEBTOON is a global storytelling platform where a vibrant community of creators and users discover, create and share new content. We have pioneered a cultural movement by revolutionizing the storytelling format and democratizing content creation and publication.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WEBTOON Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEBTOON Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.