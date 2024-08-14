Everscale (EVER) 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $882,658.87

Everscale (EVER) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. One Everscale coin can now be bought for about $0.0531 or 0.00000090 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Everscale has a total market capitalization of $105.43 million and approximately $882,658.87 worth of Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Everscale has traded 3.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Everscale Coin Profile

Everscale launched on May 7th, 2020. Everscale’s total supply is 2,117,523,733 coins and its circulating supply is 1,985,522,571 coins. The official message board for Everscale is blog.everscale.network. Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. Everscale’s official website is everscale.network. The Reddit community for Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Everscale

According to CryptoCompare, “Everscale (EVER) is a blockchain platform’s native token. It offers decentralized solutions, optimizes transactions, and supports decentralized applications (dApps). EVER is used for transaction fees, staking, and governance within the Everscale ecosystem. The extent of governance participation by token holders may vary.”

