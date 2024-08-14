EWG Elevate Inc. Buys 2,852 Shares of iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF (BATS:SVAL)

EWG Elevate Inc. grew its holdings in iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF (BATS:SVAL – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,650 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,852 shares during the quarter. EWG Elevate Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF were worth $1,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Global Assets Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF by 2,243.6% in the 1st quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 577,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,071,000 after purchasing an additional 553,187 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,536,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000.

Shares of iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF stock traded up $0.42 on Tuesday, reaching $30.54. The stock had a trading volume of 21,185 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.73. The stock has a market cap of $74.82 million, a PE ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.03.

The iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF (SVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Focused Value Select index. The fund tracks an equally-weighted index of small-cap value companies selected by multiple factors. SVAL was launched on Oct 27, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

