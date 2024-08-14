EWG Elevate Inc. Buys 3,259 Shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

EWG Elevate Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,515 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,259 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF worth $1,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UCON. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 1,508.0% in the 4th quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $256,000.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

UCON traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.97. The stock had a trading volume of 368,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,906. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.53. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $23.45 and a 52 week high of $25.08.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Profile

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

