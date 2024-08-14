EWG Elevate Inc. Buys Shares of 13,102 iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 2,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, SouthState Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IQLT traded up $0.60 on Tuesday, reaching $39.09. The company had a trading volume of 728,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,092,543. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $32.28 and a 52-week high of $40.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.90.

About iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

