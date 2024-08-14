EWG Elevate Inc. Grows Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

EWG Elevate Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 1,221.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,831 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,196 shares during the period. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF makes up about 1.1% of EWG Elevate Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. EWG Elevate Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $3,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IJK. USA Financial Formulas boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 6,476,084.6% in the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 841,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,696,000 after purchasing an additional 841,891 shares in the last quarter. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $64,107,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,672,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,516,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,648,000 after purchasing an additional 291,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 266.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 363,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,205,000 after purchasing an additional 264,626 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock traded up $1.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 251,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,889. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.63 and a 52-week high of $93.56. The company has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $88.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.64.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

