EWG Elevate Inc. Increases Stock Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

EWG Elevate Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 837.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 20,806 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $2,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $396,844,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 30.3% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,136,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $297,575,000 after buying an additional 730,000 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 68.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 961,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $91,197,000 after purchasing an additional 391,333 shares in the last quarter. Baymount Management LP bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the first quarter worth $34,160,000. Finally, Blackstone Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 674.8% during the fourth quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 337,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,093,000 after purchasing an additional 293,530 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock traded up $1.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $96.95. The stock had a trading volume of 7,068,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,276,531. The stock has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.11. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12 month low of $63.80 and a 12 month high of $103.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.64.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

