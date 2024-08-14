EWG Elevate Inc. Invests $291,000 in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. BNP Paribas acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 67.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Argus upped their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

Carnival Co. & Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of CCL stock traded up $0.26 on Tuesday, hitting $14.86. The company had a trading volume of 18,790,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,641,256. Carnival Co. & plc has a twelve month low of $10.84 and a twelve month high of $19.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $16.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.77 and a beta of 2.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.97.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. Carnival Co. & had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

