EWG Elevate Inc. Makes New $1.86 Million Investment in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June (BATS:QJUN)

EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June (BATS:QJUN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 70,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,859,000. EWG Elevate Inc. owned 0.56% of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Kaye Capital Management increased its position in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Kaye Capital Management now owns 18,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the period. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC increased its position in shares of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 119,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 233,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,959,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. Finally, Keystone Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 85,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter.

FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June Price Performance

Shares of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,811 shares. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.69. The stock has a market cap of $329.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.16 and a beta of 0.79.

FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June Profile

The FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June (QJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 100 – USD index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on QQQ ETF over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. QJUN was launched on Jun 18, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

