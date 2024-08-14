EWG Elevate Inc. Raises Position in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)

EWG Elevate Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Free Report) by 430.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,789 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,514 shares during the quarter. iShares Global 100 ETF accounts for 2.1% of EWG Elevate Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. EWG Elevate Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF were worth $5,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IOO. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in iShares Global 100 ETF by 3,361.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 343,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,749,000 after buying an additional 333,975 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC lifted its position in iShares Global 100 ETF by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 648,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,191,000 after purchasing an additional 256,363 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF by 1,674.6% in the fourth quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 211,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,006,000 after purchasing an additional 199,297 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,312,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,650,000 after purchasing an additional 87,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in iShares Global 100 ETF by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 238,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,336,000 after purchasing an additional 78,626 shares during the period.

IOO traded up $1.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.46. 146,653 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,474. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Global 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $70.73 and a 52-week high of $100.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $96.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.98.

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

