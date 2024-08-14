EWG Elevate Inc. Raises Stock Position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

EWG Elevate Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 218,045 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,995 shares during the period. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF makes up 3.8% of EWG Elevate Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. EWG Elevate Inc. owned about 0.25% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $10,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Assets Advisory LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 4,688.2% in the first quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 1,290,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,286,000 after buying an additional 1,263,932 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 114.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 800,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,604,000 after purchasing an additional 427,232 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 696,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,468,000 after purchasing an additional 11,278 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 624,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,129,000 after purchasing an additional 61,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 622,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,035,000 after purchasing an additional 110,207 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,018,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,021. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.19. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12 month low of $46.58 and a 12 month high of $49.92.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 23rd.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.