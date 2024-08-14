EWG Elevate Inc. Trims Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

EWG Elevate Inc. cut its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,660 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises 1.5% of EWG Elevate Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. EWG Elevate Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $4,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $3,013,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 8,326 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 522,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,385,000 after purchasing an additional 10,893 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 75.1% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $218,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYV traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.03. 2,205,512 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,608,375. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $39.51 and a 52 week high of $51.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.68 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.