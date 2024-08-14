Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) PT Raised to $145.00

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Susquehanna from $125.00 to $145.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the online travel company’s stock. Susquehanna’s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.04% from the stock’s current price.

EXPE has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Expedia Group from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $165.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday, August 9th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Expedia Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.75.

Shares of EXPE stock opened at $130.58 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $125.89 and a 200-day moving average of $129.03. The firm has a market cap of $17.80 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. Expedia Group has a 12 month low of $92.48 and a 12 month high of $160.05.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The online travel company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by $0.34. Expedia Group had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 41.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Expedia Group will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 544 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.38, for a total transaction of $61,678.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,268,382.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ValueAct Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the fourth quarter worth about $645,346,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,654,200 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $334,403,000 after buying an additional 714,229 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Expedia Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $334,632,000. Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,796,068 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $272,625,000 after buying an additional 13,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,439,626 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $218,521,000 after buying an additional 59,530 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

