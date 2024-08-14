F/m Opportunistic Income ETF (NASDAQ:XFIX) Short Interest Update

F/m Opportunistic Income ETF (NASDAQ:XFIX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the July 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in F/m Opportunistic Income ETF stock. F M Investments LLC purchased a new stake in F/m Opportunistic Income ETF (NASDAQ:XFIX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 53,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,736,000. F M Investments LLC owned about 9.50% of F/m Opportunistic Income ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of XFIX opened at $52.47 on Wednesday. F/m Opportunistic Income ETF has a 1 year low of $48.31 and a 1 year high of $52.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.47.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.243 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st.

The F/m Opportunistic Income ETF (XFIX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that focuses on investing in what is perceived to be undervalued sectors and securities in the US fixed income space. The fund has no limitations in terms of maturity or credit quality.

