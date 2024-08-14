Fair Oaks Income 2021 Announces Dividend of $0.02 (LON:FAIR)

Fair Oaks Income 2021 (LON:FAIR – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share on Monday, September 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Fair Oaks Income 2021 Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of Fair Oaks Income 2021 stock traded up GBX 0.01 ($0.00) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 0.56 ($0.01). 1,475,062 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 297,523. Fair Oaks Income 2021 has a 12-month low of GBX 0.52 ($0.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 0.61 ($0.01). The company has a market cap of £2.16 million and a PE ratio of 6.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.55 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.56.

Fair Oaks Income 2021 Company Profile

Fair Oaks Income Limited is a feeder fund launched and managed by Fair Oaks Capital Limited. The fund invests its entire corpus in FOIF II LP and FOMC III LP. Fair Oaks Income Limited was formed on March 7, 2014 and is domiciled in the Channel Islands.

