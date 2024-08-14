Farmers Trust Co. Sells 749 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Farmers Trust Co. lowered its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 749 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 1.2% of Farmers Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $6,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 174,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,542,000 after purchasing an additional 25,457 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,361,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 12,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,882,000. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on PG. Dbs Bank downgraded Procter & Gamble from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $187.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $181.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.95.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 8,842 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total value of $1,458,045.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,902,451.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 8,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total value of $1,458,045.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,902,451.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 72,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.01, for a total transaction of $12,342,475.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,158 shares in the company, valued at $45,002,649.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 125,462 shares of company stock worth $21,238,114 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.9 %

Procter & Gamble stock traded up $1.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $168.80. 4,953,791 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,651,881. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $398.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.48, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.41. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $141.45 and a fifty-two week high of $171.72.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 17.71%. The company had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a $1.0065 dividend. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 65.85%.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

