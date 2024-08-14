FE Battery Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:FEMFF) Short Interest Update

FE Battery Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:FEMFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a growth of 4,500.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 107,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

FE Battery Metals Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS FEMFF opened at 0.05 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of 0.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 0.12. FE Battery Metals has a fifty-two week low of 0.04 and a fifty-two week high of 0.46.

Get FE Battery Metals alerts:

About FE Battery Metals

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

FE Battery Metals Corp., a junior resource company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for silver, gold, cobalt, tungsten, zinc, lithium, and molybdenum deposits. The company's flagship property is the 100% owned Augustus Lithium property consisting of 21 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 900 hectares located in the Abitibi area of Western Quebec.

Receive News & Ratings for FE Battery Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FE Battery Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.