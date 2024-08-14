Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Acquires 1,495 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 119.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,742 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 1,402.9% during the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 12,925 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,186,000 after purchasing an additional 12,065 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the first quarter valued at approximately $870,000. Norden Group LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $778,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 7,574.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 123,637 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $57,879,000 after acquiring an additional 122,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Mountain Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth $264,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE:NOC traded up $4.67 on Wednesday, hitting $507.05. The stock had a trading volume of 322,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 962,663. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $414.56 and a 1 year high of $507.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $449.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $457.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $75.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.32.

Insider Transactions at Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.93 by $0.43. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 25.44% and a net margin of 5.61%. The company had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.34 earnings per share. Northrop Grumman's revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 25.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 1,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $695,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,634 shares in the company, valued at $2,317,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 1,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.56, for a total transaction of $663,330.84. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,225,917.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 1,390 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $695,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,317,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NOC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $593.00 to $605.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $467.00 to $509.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $440.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $521.33.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

