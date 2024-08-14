Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Buys 3,196 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 69.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,196 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $576,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 69,360,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,771,985,000 after acquiring an additional 17,369,091 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth $950,192,000. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 424.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,451,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $305,400,000 after purchasing an additional 3,602,830 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 98.0% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 4,691,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,472,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $651,722,000 after buying an additional 1,558,975 shares in the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SCHW stock traded up $2.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,118,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,005,937. The company has a market cap of $116.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.99. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $48.66 and a 12 month high of $79.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.30% and a return on equity of 18.14%. Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.84%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SCHW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Charles Schwab from $84.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Charles Schwab from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.27.

In related news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.41, for a total value of $705,690.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 574,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,027,491.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Charles Schwab news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.41, for a total transaction of $705,690.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 574,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,027,491.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bernard J. Clark sold 8,164 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $612,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 121,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,124,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 181,911 shares of company stock valued at $12,541,978 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

