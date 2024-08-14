Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,116 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $1,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the first quarter worth about $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 114.0% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, West Paces Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JCI stock traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.74. 1,466,096 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,373,497. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12-month low of $47.90 and a 12-month high of $75.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.73, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.06. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The firm had revenue of $7.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.92%.

In related news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 1,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total transaction of $82,518.57. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 103,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,344,364.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,892 shares of company stock valued at $197,011. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JCI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Johnson Controls International from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.31.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

