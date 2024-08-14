Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Has $523,000 Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,060 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $523,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVW. RHS Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 61.1% during the second quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 17,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 6,643 shares during the last quarter. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 540,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,062,000 after acquiring an additional 12,689 shares during the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 178.4% during the second quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 116,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,793,000 after acquiring an additional 74,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maia Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,568,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $90.39. The stock had a trading volume of 974,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,254,982. The company has a market cap of $47.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.27. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $65.53 and a 12 month high of $97.22.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

