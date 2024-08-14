Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Sells 135 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $1,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MCO. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Moody’s by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC lifted its position in Moody’s by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 1,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 459 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Moody’s by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 305 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. 92.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MCO traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $464.90. 506,244 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 739,680. The firm has a market cap of $84.89 billion, a PE ratio of 50.70, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Moody’s Co. has a 52-week low of $298.86 and a 52-week high of $467.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $434.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $405.51.

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 28.34% and a return on equity of 57.03%. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 11.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.12%.

In other Moody’s news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 569 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.26, for a total value of $252,783.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,619,386.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.06, for a total transaction of $232,030.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,084,606.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.26, for a total value of $252,783.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,619,386.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,931 shares of company stock worth $1,332,825 over the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MCO. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Moody’s from $454.00 to $492.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Moody’s from $443.00 to $454.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Moody’s to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $456.00.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

