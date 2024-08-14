Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,717 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,717 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $1,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CTVA. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,758,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,359,000 after acquiring an additional 8,260,808 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at about $265,298,000. Harris Associates L P increased its position in shares of Corteva by 87.1% during the fourth quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 9,011,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,841,000 after purchasing an additional 4,194,981 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Corteva by 116.6% in the fourth quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 4,698,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,529,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Corteva by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,236,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,293,000 after acquiring an additional 2,141,428 shares during the period. 81.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CTVA traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.89. 958,492 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,375,119. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.77. Corteva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.22 and a 12 month high of $58.76.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.09. Corteva had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 7.30%. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. Corteva’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a boost from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.08%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CTVA. Mizuho reduced their price target on Corteva from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Corteva from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Corteva in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corteva currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.00.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

