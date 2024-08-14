Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,736 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,736 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $1,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CMS Energy during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in CMS Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in CMS Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in CMS Energy by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

CMS Energy Stock Up 0.7 %

CMS traded up $0.47 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.52. 824,230 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,359,311. The stock has a market cap of $19.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.14. CMS Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.87 and a fifty-two week high of $67.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

CMS Energy Cuts Dividend

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 13.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on CMS Energy from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on CMS Energy from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.55.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CMS Energy

Insider Transactions at CMS Energy

In related news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,667 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total value of $99,986.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,098,433.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 2,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.79, for a total transaction of $143,464.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $884,859.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total value of $99,986.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,098,433.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About CMS Energy

(Free Report)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.