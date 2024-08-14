Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 183,092 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the previous session’s volume of 301,300 shares.The stock last traded at $47.31 and had previously closed at $47.38.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.64.

Institutional Trading of Fidelity High Dividend ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 924.8% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 87,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,697,000 after acquiring an additional 78,903 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 8,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $374,000.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity High Dividend ETF (FDVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit positive dividend characteristics, with overweights to sectors that exhibit higher dividend yield. FDVV was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

