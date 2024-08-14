Financial Analysis: Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) and Heyu Biological Technology (OTCMKTS:HYBT)

Heyu Biological Technology (OTCMKTS:HYBT – Get Free Report) and Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Heyu Biological Technology and Zynex’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heyu Biological Technology $80,000.00 322.65 -$270,000.00 N/A N/A Zynex $184.32 million 1.28 $9.73 million $0.23 32.35

Zynex has higher revenue and earnings than Heyu Biological Technology.

Volatility & Risk

Profitability

Heyu Biological Technology has a beta of -17.74, indicating that its share price is 1,874% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zynex has a beta of 0.53, indicating that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Heyu Biological Technology and Zynex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heyu Biological Technology -453.55% -6.43% -4.43% Zynex 3.12% 14.15% 4.50%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

29.7% of Zynex shares are owned by institutional investors. 89.2% of Heyu Biological Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 52.1% of Zynex shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Heyu Biological Technology and Zynex, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Heyu Biological Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Zynex 0 0 2 0 3.00

Zynex has a consensus price target of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 88.17%. Given Zynex’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Zynex is more favorable than Heyu Biological Technology.

Summary

Zynex beats Heyu Biological Technology on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Heyu Biological Technology

Hong Chang Biotechnologies (HK) Limited was incorporated in 2023 and is based in Kowloon, Hong Kong. Hong Chang Biotechnologies (HK) Limited operates as a subsidiary of Zengqiang Investment Limited. As of September 4, 2023, Hong Chang Biotechnologies (HK) Limited operates as a subsidiary of Heyu Biological Technology Corporation.

About Zynex

Zynex, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. The company offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation, and neuromuscular electrical stimulation (NMES) device that is marketed to physicians and therapists by field sales representatives; NeuroMove, an electromyography and electric stimulation technology device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; E-Wave, an NMES device; M-Wave, an NMES device. It also supplies private labeled products, including electrodes for the delivery of electrical current to the body, and batteries for use in electrotherapy products. In addition, the company distributes Comfortrac/Saunders for cervical traction, JetStream for hot/cold therapy, LSO Back Braces for lumbar support, and braces for rehabilitation support. Further, it offers Zynex Fluid Monitoring System (CM-1500); Zynex Wireless Fluid Monitoring System (CM-1600), a noninvasive monitoring device designed to measure relative changes in fluid volume in adult patients; NiCO CO-Oximeter, a laser-based noninvasive co-oximeter; and HemeOx tHb Oximeter, a laser-based total hemoglobin pulse oximeter. The company provides its products for use in pain management and control; stroke and spinal cord injury rehabilitation; hemodynamic monitoring and intravascular volume monitoring; and pulse oximetry monitoring. It sells its products through direct sales force primarily in the United States. Zynex, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

