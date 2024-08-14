First Bankers Trustshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FBTT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

First Bankers Trustshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FBTT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
First Bankers Trustshares Price Performance
OTCMKTS:FBTT remained flat at $15.00 during trading hours on Tuesday. First Bankers Trustshares has a fifty-two week low of $12.85 and a fifty-two week high of $19.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.21.
First Bankers Trustshares Company Profile
