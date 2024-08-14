First Bankers Trustshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FBTT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

First Bankers Trustshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FBTT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

First Bankers Trustshares Price Performance

OTCMKTS:FBTT remained flat at $15.00 during trading hours on Tuesday. First Bankers Trustshares has a fifty-two week low of $12.85 and a fifty-two week high of $19.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.21.

Get First Bankers Trustshares alerts:

First Bankers Trustshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

First Bankers Trustshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Bankers Trust Company, N.A. that provides various financial products and services to retail, institutional, and corporate customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Receive News & Ratings for First Bankers Trustshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bankers Trustshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.