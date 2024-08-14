First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEM) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEM – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, a decrease of 63.4% from the July 15th total of 39,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 78,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,327,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC increased its position in First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC now owns 413,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,141,000 after purchasing an additional 11,418 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 20,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new stake in First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $390,000.

Get First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ FEM traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, reaching $23.17. 84,957 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,937. First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund has a fifty-two week low of $19.54 and a fifty-two week high of $25.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.81 and a 200 day moving average of $23.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $432.12 million, a PE ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.85.

First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund Announces Dividend

About First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.2411 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (FEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX EM index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies selected using a quantitative methodology and weighted in tiers. FEM was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.