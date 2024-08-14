First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEP) Short Interest Update

First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 93.5% from the July 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund Trading Up 1.1 %

FEP traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $37.03. 17,380 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,260. First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund has a 12-month low of $30.76 and a 12-month high of $39.86. The firm has a market cap of $203.67 million, a P/E ratio of -56.11 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.72 and a 200 day moving average of $37.39.

First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund’s dividend payout ratio is presently -227.27%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund

First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $2,838,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund by 69.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 115,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,325,000 after acquiring an additional 47,211 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund by 185.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 38,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after buying an additional 24,733 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund in the second quarter worth $728,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 43,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 13,280 shares during the period.

The First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (FEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Europe index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of 200 companies selected from the S&P Europe BMI based on the S&P’s AlphaDex selection methodology. FEP was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

