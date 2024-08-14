First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAB) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 76.0% from the July 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAB. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 14.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $356,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter worth $423,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 8,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the period.

First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of FAB traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.27. 14,135 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,764. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.56. The company has a market cap of $140.47 million, a P/E ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.22. First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a twelve month low of $65.54 and a twelve month high of $86.12.

First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Dividend Announcement

About First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.3815 per share. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

The First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FAB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Multi Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index that uses fundamental factors to select and weight value stocks from the Nasdaq US Select Indices. FAB was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

