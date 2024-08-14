Fluidra, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FLUIF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Fluidra, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FLUIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 100,900 shares, an increase of 136.9% from the July 15th total of 42,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 201.8 days.

Fluidra Stock Performance

FLUIF stock remained flat at $20.83 during midday trading on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.34. Fluidra has a 52 week low of $18.40 and a 52 week high of $22.96.

Get Fluidra alerts:

About Fluidra

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Fluidra, SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets accessories and machinery for swimming-pools, irrigation and water treatment, and purification for residential and commercial pool market worldwide. The company provides basic pool fittings, which includes ladders, showers, pumps, valves, filters, heaters, grilles, water lighting, cleaning accessories, and others; robotic pool cleaners, pool covers, fire and water features, slides, springboards, and connected products; pool fittings spare parts; above-ground pools, and natural ponds and pools; and swim spas, saunas and steam baths, sensory showers, and Nordic baths.

Receive News & Ratings for Fluidra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluidra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.