Fluidra, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FLUIF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Fluidra, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FLUIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 100,900 shares, an increase of 136.9% from the July 15th total of 42,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 201.8 days.
Fluidra Stock Performance
FLUIF stock remained flat at $20.83 during midday trading on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.34. Fluidra has a 52 week low of $18.40 and a 52 week high of $22.96.
About Fluidra
