Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT) PT Raised to $249.00 at BTIG Research

Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at BTIG Research from $245.00 to $249.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 20.23% from the company’s current price.

FLUT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Monday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $246.00 target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $222.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,212.38.

NYSE:FLUT traded up $15.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $207.11. The stock had a trading volume of 3,899,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 700,607. Flutter Entertainment has a 1-year low of $148.00 and a 1-year high of $226.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.34.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,272,000. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in Flutter Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,656,000. Capital International Ltd. CA bought a new position in shares of Flutter Entertainment in the first quarter worth about $2,180,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of Flutter Entertainment in the first quarter worth about $119,485,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Flutter Entertainment in the first quarter worth about $1,578,442,000.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

