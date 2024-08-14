Foguth Wealth Management LLC. Boosts Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Foguth Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 18.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,450 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the period. McDonald’s comprises approximately 0.8% of Foguth Wealth Management LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Foguth Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Norges Bank purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,684,899,000. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 141,160.9% during the 4th quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 5,613,710 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,664,521,000 after purchasing an additional 5,609,736 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 66.9% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,471,007 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,542,550,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193,769 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth $348,206,000. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 39.7% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,565,398 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,005,264,000 after buying an additional 1,012,534 shares during the period. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of McDonald’s stock traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $270.31. 2,603,261 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,586,223. The company has a market cap of $194.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $257.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $271.26. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $243.53 and a fifty-two week high of $302.39.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The fast-food giant reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.10). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 178.92% and a net margin of 32.25%. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 56.71%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MCD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on McDonald’s from $295.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. TD Cowen cut shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $285.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $303.00.

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.26, for a total value of $371,893.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,285.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $285,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,557,060. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.26, for a total transaction of $371,893.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,285.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,794 shares of company stock valued at $1,234,491 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

