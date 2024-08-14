Foguth Wealth Management LLC. Buys 1,483 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Foguth Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,256 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the quarter. Foguth Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 30,884,412 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,691,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044,109 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Medtronic by 3.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,817,063 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,901,357,000 after buying an additional 727,931 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth $1,229,726,000. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 12,634,161 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,040,802,000 after acquiring an additional 346,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,089,400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $893,352,000 after acquiring an additional 101,111 shares during the period. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 19,113 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total value of $1,601,096.01. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 143,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,008,261.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Medtronic stock traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.27. 3,704,608 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,246,565. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.39. The company has a market capitalization of $105.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.82. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $68.84 and a fifty-two week high of $89.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 11.36%. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MDT shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Medtronic from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.90.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

