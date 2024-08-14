Foguth Wealth Management LLC. Buys 358 Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Foguth Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 34.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,397 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the quarter. Foguth Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 70.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 133 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.6% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 9,752 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $2,095,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,901 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,370 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 28,218 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $4,147,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on DKS shares. TD Cowen boosted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $224.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $215.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $197.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DICK’S Sporting Goods currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.05.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 3,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.65, for a total transaction of $721,001.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,159,099.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 4,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.02, for a total value of $1,090,118.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,664,218.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 3,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.65, for a total value of $721,001.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,159,099.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,811,336. Insiders own 32.03% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Trading Up 5.2 %

Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock traded up $10.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $215.22. 1,029,121 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,132,198. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $17.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $211.93 and a 200-day moving average of $199.70. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.98 and a 12 month high of $234.47.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.36. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 41.80% and a net margin of 7.73%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.40 EPS. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.42%.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

(Free Report)

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.