Foguth Wealth Management LLC. Buys 589 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Foguth Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 40.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,043 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the quarter. Foguth Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the first quarter worth $29,000. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PPG shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $165.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America cut their target price on PPG Industries from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $148.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $145.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.08.

PPG Industries Stock Performance

Shares of PPG traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $119.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,273,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,662,916. The firm has a market cap of $27.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.65. PPG Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $118.07 and a one year high of $151.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.93 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 23.57%. PPG Industries’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.25 EPS for the current year.

PPG Industries announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, April 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty chemicals company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

PPG Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. This is a positive change from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is presently 45.95%.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Further Reading

