Foguth Wealth Management LLC. Buys New Holdings in PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHYL)

Foguth Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHYL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 36,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,251,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF by 407.7% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $288,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $461,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $487,000.

PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:PHYL traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $34.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,654. The company has a market cap of $127.35 million, a P/E ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.32. PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $32.42 and a 52-week high of $35.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.56.

PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF Profile

The PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF (PHYL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US High Yield Very Liquid index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of high yield bonds. The fund seeks total return. PHYL was launched on Sep 24, 2018 and is managed by PGIM.

