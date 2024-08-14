Foguth Wealth Management LLC. Grows Holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Foguth Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the quarter. Foguth Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DTE. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in DTE Energy by 3.0% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its stake in DTE Energy by 8.6% in the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 39,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,377,000 after acquiring an additional 3,108 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in DTE Energy by 89.5% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 58,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,545,000 after acquiring an additional 27,843 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in DTE Energy by 13.9% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,185,000 after acquiring an additional 3,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in DTE Energy by 23.3% in the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DTE shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.30.

DTE Energy Price Performance

DTE Energy stock traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $121.30. 743,903 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,091,192. The company’s fifty day moving average is $114.53 and its 200-day moving average is $111.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $25.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.66. DTE Energy has a 52 week low of $90.14 and a 52 week high of $126.76.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 12.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

DTE Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.78%.

Insider Activity at DTE Energy

In related news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,198 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.61, for a total transaction of $139,698.78. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,041.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Mark W. Stiers sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $1,160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,862,836. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.61, for a total transaction of $139,698.78. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,041.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,698 shares of company stock valued at $1,702,444. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

Further Reading

