Foguth Wealth Management LLC. Has $5.05 Million Stock Position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:FJAN)

Foguth Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:FJAN – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 116,285 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,162 shares during the quarter. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January makes up approximately 2.2% of Foguth Wealth Management LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Foguth Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January were worth $5,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FJAN. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 81.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 167,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,048,000 after purchasing an additional 75,577 shares during the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC increased its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 1.3% during the first quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 24,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter.

Get FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - January alerts:

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of FJAN traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,439 shares. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.23. The stock has a market cap of $763.15 million, a PE ratio of 24.63 and a beta of 0.62.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (FJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FJAN was launched on Jan 15, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FJAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:FJAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.