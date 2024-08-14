Foguth Wealth Management LLC. Invests $347,000 in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June (BATS:XJUN)

Foguth Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June (BATS:XJUN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000. Foguth Wealth Management LLC. owned 0.19% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June during the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Arlington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June during the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Millington Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 11,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June Trading Up 0.8 %

XJUN traded up $0.31 on Tuesday, reaching $36.98. The stock had a trading volume of 3,343 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.39. The company has a market cap of $184.91 million, a P/E ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.33.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June (XJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund seeks to outperform the SPY ETF at about 2x positive price returns while aiming for specific buffered losses and capped gains over a specific holdings period.

