Foguth Wealth Management LLC. Makes New $494,000 Investment in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

Foguth Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 9,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMFL. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 259.6% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Finally, Security National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000.

Get Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF alerts:

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Price Performance

Shares of OMFL traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $50.16. 352,753 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.18.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.2324 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.